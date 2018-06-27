Today’s Headlines
- PLUM Approves Expo TOD Plan, Diluted By Koretz (@CarterRubin Twitter)
- Metro Doesn’t Need to Tunnel Through Sepulveda Pass (Urbanize)
- L.A. Lawsuit Costs Are Soaring, Including Car Crashes (LAT)
- Forest Lawn Bike Lane Resurfaced, But Still Awful (CiclaValley)
- Hawthorne Development Underway Near SpaceX, Green Line (Urbanize)
- LAPD Sergeant Seriously Injured In Culver City Hit-and-Run (Daily News)
- What Should WeHo Do With E-Scooters? (WeHoVille)
- Seattle Approves Transit Passes For All Public High School Students (Urbanist)
- Lime Lobbies To Undo Chicago Dockless Lock-To Requirement (SB Chicago)
