Today’s Headlines

PLUM Approves Expo TOD Plan, Diluted By Koretz (@CarterRubin Twitter)

Metro Doesn’t Need to Tunnel Through Sepulveda Pass (Urbanize)

L.A. Lawsuit Costs Are Soaring, Including Car Crashes (LAT)

Forest Lawn Bike Lane Resurfaced, But Still Awful (CiclaValley)

Hawthorne Development Underway Near SpaceX, Green Line (Urbanize)

LAPD Sergeant Seriously Injured In Culver City Hit-and-Run (Daily News)

What Should WeHo Do With E-Scooters? (WeHoVille)

Seattle Approves Transit Passes For All Public High School Students (Urbanist)

Lime Lobbies To Undo Chicago Dockless Lock-To Requirement (SB Chicago)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA