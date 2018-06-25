This Week In Livable Streets

Expo plan at PLUM, dockless plan at T-Committee, Metro board, Justice for Woon rally, Mariachi Plaza joint development, Orange Line, Santa Monica and more all this week.



Monday 6/25 – Tonight, Metro will host an open house to update on several planned projects involving the Orange Line: Van Nuys light rail, Sepulveda Pass transit, Orange Line grade separation, Orange Line electric buses, and NoHo joint development. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the North Hollywood Recreation Center – Senior Building, at 11430 Chandler Boulevard in North Hollywood. Meeting details at The Source.

– The city of L.A. will host an open house to provide updates on the Expo-Northvale Bicycle Path. Closing the gap in the Expo bike path through Cheviot Hills won't be cheap, and won't be welcomed by some NIMBY neighbors, but will give cyclists a worthwhile 11-mile off-street path connecting all the way from Downtown Culver City through to Santa Monica. The meeting will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Palms-Rancho Park Library at 2920 Overland Avenue. Details at Facebook event.

– The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will consider a number of items, the most controversial of which will likely be LADOT's proposed pilot regulations for dockless shared mobility devices: e-scooters, e-bikes, and DoBi – dockless bikeshare. T-Committee will meet at 1 p.m. at City Hall Room 1010 at 200 N. Spring (public entrance on Main) in downtown Los Angeles. Details at meeting agenda.

– The Metro board will hold its regular monthly meeting. On the agenda are Crenshaw/Green Line operations, Van Nuys rail, Transit-Oriented Communities Policy, Metro Vision 2028 plan, and more. The meeting takes place at 9 a.m. at the Metro 3rd Floor Board Room at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Details at Metro meeting website.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.