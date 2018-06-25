This Week In Livable Streets

sblog_calendar

Expo plan at PLUM, dockless plan at T-Committee, Metro board, Justice for Woon rally, Mariachi Plaza joint development, Orange Line, Santa Monica and more all this week.

  • Monday 6/25 – Tonight, Metro will host an open house to update on several planned projects involving the Orange Line: Van Nuys light rail, Sepulveda Pass transit, Orange Line grade separation, Orange Line electric buses, and NoHo joint development. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the North Hollywood Recreation Center – Senior Building, at 11430 Chandler Boulevard in North Hollywood. Meeting details at The Source.
  • Tuesday 6/26 – The L.A. City Council Planning and Land Use Management (PLUM) Committee will be voting on the Exposition Corridor Transit Neighborhood Plan. Expo TNP proponents support the plan for more housing and more affordability incentives. Westside NIMBYs are opposing Expo TNP because they expect it to cause more traffic. The PLUM committee will meet at 2:30 p.m. at 3rd Floor Council Chambers at City Hall at 200 N. Spring (public entrance on Main) in downtown Los Angeles. Details at meeting agenda.
  • Tuesday 6/26 – The city of L.A. will host an open house to provide updates on the Expo-Northvale Bicycle Path. Closing the gap in the Expo bike path through Cheviot Hills won’t be cheap, and won’t be welcomed by some NIMBY neighbors, but will give cyclists a worthwhile 11-mile off-street path connecting all the way from Downtown Culver City through to Santa Monica. The meeting will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Palms-Rancho Park Library at 2920 Overland Avenue. Details at Facebook event.
  • Wednesday 6/27 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will consider a number of items, the most controversial of which will likely be LADOT’s proposed pilot regulations for dockless shared mobility devices: e-scooters, e-bikes, and DoBi – dockless bikeshare. T-Committee will meet at 1 p.m. at City Hall Room 1010 at 200 N. Spring (public entrance on Main) in downtown Los Angeles. Details at meeting agenda.
  • Wednesday 6/27 – East LA Community Corporation (ELACC) is hosting a community workshop on their proposed development at Mariachi Plaza. The meeting will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Puente Learning Center at 501 S. Boyle Avenue in Boyle Heights. For information contact Jacqueline Monterrosas at (323) 604-1951 or jmonterrosas[at]elacc.org, or Fernando Abarca at (323) 863-8042 or fabarca[at]elacc.org.
  • Thursday 6/28 – The Metro board will hold its regular monthly meeting. On the agenda are Crenshaw/Green Line operations, Van Nuys rail, Transit-Oriented Communities Policy, Metro Vision 2028 plan, and more. The meeting takes place at 9 a.m. at the Metro 3rd Floor Board Room at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Details at Metro meeting website.
  • Thursday 6/28 – Justice for Woon and the L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host a rally calling for swifter action in the case against hit-and-run driver Mariah Kandise Banks, who is out on bail and whose preliminary arraignment hearing was postponed by the District Attorney. The rally will take place at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Manchester and Broadway, marching on foot to the LAPD station at 77th and Broadway. Details at Facebook event.
  • Sunday 6/30 – Santa Monica Spoke and the L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host a Sunday Funday tour of Santa Monica. The slow-paced bike ride will tour some of Santa Monica’s excellent bicycle facilities. Ride gathers at 9:30 a.m. at Metro Expo Line’s 26th Street / Bergamot Station. Details at Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.

