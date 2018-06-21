Today’s Headlines
- CicLAvia Comes To the Valley This Sunday (Daily News)
- Graphic Of Density In Eight L.A. Single-Family Neighborhoods (Reddit)
- Proposed 77-Story Hotel On Figueroa Could Be L.A.’s Tallest (Urbanize)
- Opinion: Downey Needs More Off-Street Parking (Downey Patriot)
- Carnage: Shadow Hills Crash Kills Two (Daily News, LAT)
- LAPD Adds 20 E-Bikes To Fleet (Daily News)
- Some History Of MyFigueroa Redevelopment
- Lyft Offering Free Rides To Cancer Patients (KTLA)
- The Unintended Consequences Of Rent Control (KPCC)
- Study: Widening Roads Is Not Good For Economy (SB Denver)
