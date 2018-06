Today’s Headlines

CiclaValley Previews Sunday’s CicLAvia – Part 1, Part 2

Metro Switching To Plastic Bus Seats (The Source)

City Council To Vote Friday On Skid Row Bike Lanes (Curbed)

Inglewood Residents Sue For Housing Instead Of New Clippers Arena (Curbed)

Exide Clean Up Is Far From Over (KPCC)

New Renderings For Santa Monica Airport Park Expansion (Urbanize)

Metro To Host Safety Telephone Town Hall Tonight (Downtown News)

