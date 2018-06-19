Eyes on the Street: MyFigueroa Goes Green, Looks Nearly Ready

MyFigueroa has new green paint. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
MyFigueroa has new green paint. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

18-2925_ad_PLE_centurycity_digitalads_mir_728x90

This story sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

The city of L.A. Transportation Department appears to be nearing completing construction on the MyFigueroa complete streets project. Over the past week, the project received quite a bit of “fresh kermit” – new green paint to designate bike lanes. MyFig includes more than two miles of protected bike lanes, plus various features designed to improve walking and transit.

MyFigueroa has had a somewhat rocky history, weathering some compromises to settle a lawsuit. The project broke ground in October 2016, with completion then anticipated in 2017. It has been visibly under construction for more than a year.

The main portion of MyFigueroa extends along Figueroa Street from 8th Street downtown to Exposition Boulevard between Exposition Park and USC. Figueroa’s new green markings are intermittent, highlighting merging areas and other conflict zones.

Intermittent green paint designates bike lane and highlights conflict zones
Intermittent green paint designates bike lane and highlights conflict zones

Figueroa now has more than a dozen bicycle signals, which prevent conflict between cyclists and right-turning drivers. Figueroa is the second street in the city to have bicycle signals; the first was Los Angeles Street. The signals have already been installed, though they are currently covered.

Covered bicycle signal on MyFigueroa
Bicycle signal on MyFigueroa – temporarily covered

Also similar to Los Angeles, My Figueroa features floating bus islands to minimize conflict between buses and bicyclists.

New floating bus island under construction on Figueroa. The protected bike lane goes between the island and the curb.
New floating bus island under construction on Figueroa. The protected bike lane goes between the island and the curb.
The northern end of MyFigueroa includes a northbound bus only lane
The northern end of MyFigueroa includes a northbound bus-only lane

Though the parking-protected bike lane striping appears mostly complete, drivers are still parking along the curb, in the lane now designated for bicycling. There are signs posted explaining the new system. Hopefully as construction is completed, drivers will better understand and comply with the new system.

Signage explaining the new parking-protected bike lanes on MyFigueroa
Signage explaining the new parking-protected bike lanes on MyFigueroa
Though nearing completion, MyFigueroa remains a construction zone for the time being
Though nearing completion, MyFigueroa remains a construction zone for the time being

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

MyFigueroa! Plan for LA’s First Protected Bike Lanes Clears Environmental Review

By Damien Newton |
Yesterday, the Los Angeles Department of City Planning released the Final Environmental Impact Report for the South Figueroa Streetscape Project (MyFigueroa!). The $20 million MyFigueroa! Project will bring Los Angeles its first protected bike lanes and a transit-only lane while removing some street parking and mixed-use travel lanes. “As the first such protected bicycle facility […]

MyFigueroa Achieves Consensus, Auto Group Withdraws Appeal

By Joe Linton |
This week, stakeholders hammered out an agreement that allows the MyFigueroa project to finally move from design to on-the-ground implementation. MyFigueroa will arguably be Los Angeles’ premiere “complete street.” The three project streets will be inclusive: welcoming to pedestrians, transit riders, cyclists, and drivers. This is great news for Los Angeles livability. Figueroa Corridor Business […]

Garcetti Has Skin in the Game on My Figueroa!

By Damien Newton |
Earlier this month, the City of Los Angeles wrote to the Green Lane Project, seeking to be a partner city in “Green Lane Project 2”. If selected, L.A. would be one of six American cities that would work with People for Bikes to receive a suite of technical, financial and strategic resources, opportunities to network […]