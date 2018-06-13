Today’s Headlines
- East L.A.’s Bike Blvd Is Fading Away (Biking in L.A.)
- Cap Cars, Not Scooters (GaryRidesBikes Medium)
…More On Santa Monica E-Scooter Proposal (KABC, Patch)
…Santa Monica Approves ‘Dynamic Cap’ E-Scooter Regulations (SM Press Release)
- Curbed Looks Into Metro’s Sepulveda Pass Transit Corridor Project
- Carnage: Driver Kills Freeway Construction Worker In City Of Industry (Caltrans)
- Domino’s Pizza Is Paving Potholes, Including in Burbank (CBS)
- Man Stabbed On Montebello Transit Bus Dies (LAT)
- US Will Jointly Host 2026 World Cup, L.A. Will Host Games (LAT)
Donate to Streetsblog L.A.’s Summer Fund Drive!
Get State Headlines At Streetsblog CA (USA headlines back next week)