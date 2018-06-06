Streetsblog L.A. Summer Fund Drive – Donate Now, Win a Signed Book

Streetsblog is a nonprofit organization, supported by donors, advertisers, and grants. Our articles are brought to you by people like you – readers. We need ongoing support from you to keep publishing. If you read Streetsblog, we hope you’ll support us.

For the next ten days, Streetsblog is hosting our 2018 Summer Fund Drive. If you donate $25 or more between now and Friday June 15, you help Streetsblog and you’ll be entered in a raffle to win one of two signed books.

Click here to make a donation.

Parking and the City

Edited by Donald Shoup

2018 – Routledge – paperback

Signed by Donald Shoup! Preview the book here.

Donald Shoup is the world’s foremost authority on parking – often called a parking rock star. Shoup is an expert on the ways that wrongheaded parking policies shape cities, making them inhospitable to pedestrians, cyclists, transit-riders, and even drivers. Streetsblog interviewed Shoup in 2015 – read part 1 and part 2.

Parking and the City follows on Shoup’s influential book The High Cost of Free Parking, with extensive reports on successful on-the-ground progress that cities are making to reform parking, and thereby improve the quality of life, the environment, and the urban fabric. Shoup has long recommended three key parking reforms: (1) remove off-street parking requirements, (2) charge the right price for on-street parking, and (3) spend parking meter revenue to improve metered streets. Parking and the City tells how these reforms have played out around the world. Reading Shoup will change the way you see the city.

Down by the Los Angeles River

written and illustrated by Joe Linton

2005 – Wilderness Press – paperback

Signed by Joe Linton! Preview the book here.

Joe Linton is the editor of Streetsblog Los Angeles. Linton is a longtime urban environmental activist and artist. He was a co-founder of the L.A. County Bicycle Coalition, and on the team that organized L.A.’s first CicLAvia open streets event.

Down by the Los Angeles River is the Friends of the Los Angeles River’s official guide to walking and bicycling the central river connecting Los Angeles communities. Though Los Angeles had largely turned its back on the river where the city was founded, communities are now working with elected officials and public agencies to restore and revitalize the neglected waterway. In recent years, the city of Los Angeles has purchased key river sites to advance ambitious restoration plans. New bridges are planned and under construction. Metro is working to complete the L.A. River walk/bike path. Down by the L.A. River includes extensive river history, and details great places for walking and bicycling along it in this informative guide book.

What are you waiting for? Streetsblog needs you. Donate today!

Donate by midnight on Friday, June 16, to be entered into a drawing to win one of these great books. Raffle will be held Monday, June 18. Winners will be contacted via email. Books will be mailed or dropped off the week of June 18.