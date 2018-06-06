Today’s Headlines

Preliminary Election 2018 Results: It’s Newsom vs. Cox (KPCC)

…Josh Newman Appears To Have Been Recalled Over Gas Tax Vote (KPCC)

…Incumbents Returning To Office In L.A. County Seats (LAT)

…Good Transpo Funding News: 68, 69 Pass, 70 Defeated (LAT)

L.A. To Pay $14M In Deadly Venice Boardwalk Car Crash Case (LAT)

…Council, Reeling From Car Crash Payouts, To Remove Car Facilities (Didn’t Happen)

…Council, Reeling From Car Crash Payouts, To Remove Car Facilities (Didn’t Happen) County Planning Affordable Housing At Willowbrook Blue Line Station (Urbanize)

Mixed-Use TOD Planned At Long Beach Anaheim Blue Line Station (Urbanize)

Mixed-Use TOD Proposed At Crenshaw/Expo (Urbanize)

