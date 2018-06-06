Today’s Headlines
- Preliminary Election 2018 Results: It’s Newsom vs. Cox (KPCC)
…Josh Newman Appears To Have Been Recalled Over Gas Tax Vote (KPCC)
…Incumbents Returning To Office In L.A. County Seats (LAT)
…Good Transpo Funding News: 68, 69 Pass, 70 Defeated (LAT)
- L.A. To Pay $14M In Deadly Venice Boardwalk Car Crash Case (LAT)
…Council, Reeling From Car Crash Payouts, To Remove Car Facilities (Didn’t Happen)
- County Planning Affordable Housing At Willowbrook Blue Line Station (Urbanize)
- Mixed-Use TOD Planned At Long Beach Anaheim Blue Line Station (Urbanize)
- Mixed-Use TOD Proposed At Crenshaw/Expo (Urbanize)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA