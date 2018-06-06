Today’s Headlines

  • Preliminary Election 2018 Results: It’s Newsom vs. Cox (KPCC)
    …Josh Newman Appears To Have Been Recalled Over Gas Tax Vote (KPCC)
    …Incumbents Returning To Office In L.A. County Seats (LAT)
    …Good Transpo Funding News: 68, 69 Pass, 70 Defeated (LAT)
  • L.A. To Pay $14M In Deadly Venice Boardwalk Car Crash Case (LAT)
    …Council, Reeling From Car Crash Payouts, To Remove Car Facilities (Didn’t Happen)
  • County Planning Affordable Housing At Willowbrook Blue Line Station (Urbanize)
  • Mixed-Use TOD Planned At Long Beach Anaheim Blue Line Station (Urbanize)
  • Mixed-Use TOD Proposed At Crenshaw/Expo (Urbanize)

  • ExpoRider

    Does anybody at StreetblogLA have any information about the status of the MyFig project? I rode from USC to DTLA yesterday and it looks like the project is very close to completion. However, the MyFig web site hasn’t posted any updates in more than a month.