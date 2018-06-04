This Week In Livable Streets
Tuesday is election day! There is plenty more going on all week – from Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza to LURN’s conference to Legacies of the Street. Plus bike rides, and more!
- Monday 6/4 – The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition will host its monthly meeting tonight from 7-8:30 p.m. at PBWS Architecture at 234 E. Colorado Boulevard, Suite 700. Details at Facebook event.
- Tuesday 6/5 – Tomorrow is Election Day! There is not a lot on the ballot that is directly/specifically transportation-focused, though clearly the elected officials, judges, etc. will impact transportation, infrastructure, equity, housing, and other issues that concern Streetsblog readers. One item that is directly transportation-related is Proposition 69 (see Santa Monica Next explainer), which would more tightly ensure that recent gas tax increase funding will be set aside for transportation expenditures. Prop 69 is opposed by folks pushing to repeal the gas tax; that vote is expected this fall.
The ballot does have a sort-of proxy gas tax referendum for voters on the eastern edge of L.A. County, and in Orange County. Gas tax opponents are pushing to recall State Senator Josh Newman, largely because he supported S.B. 1, the state gas tax bill. The California Bicycle Coalition recommended a ‘no’ vote on the Newman recall.
Streetsblog has no endorsements for tomorrow’s ballot. Neither does Bike the Vote L.A. Streetsblog CA has a comparison of the various gubernatorial candidates’ positions on transportation and planning issues. Voters should check their own trusted sources, these might include KPCC, the L.A. Times, CalBike, CA Environmental Justice Action, or others.
- Tuesday 6/6 – The L.A. City Council Planning and Land Use Management (PLUM) Committee will discuss and potentially approve plans for Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza redevelopment. The meeting will take place at 2:30 p.m. at council chambers – room 340, at L.A. City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. Details at council file and meeting agenda.
- Thursday 6/7 and more – Metro will host three community meetings on the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project, featuring an overview of the study and initial concepts for the San Fernando Valley-Westside connection. Meetings will take place this Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Westwood United Methodist Church at 10497 Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood, on Saturday 6/9 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Marvin Braude Center at 6262 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys, and next week Tuesday 6/12 from 6-8 p.m. at the Proud Bird Restaurant at 11022 Aviation Boulevard at LAX. Meeting details at Metro’s The Source.
- Thursday 6/7 – Intelligent Transportation Society of California Young Professionals Group (ITSCA YPG) and YPT-LA will host Mobility Mania: A Transportation Trivia Night. The event will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. at HMS Bounty at 3357 Wilshire Boulevard in Koreatown. Details at Eventbrite or Facebook.
- Friday 6/8 – Leadership for Urban Renewal Network (LURN) will host PLUS² The Resilient City: Forging a more inclusive economy- an all-day open-format summit on incredible and innovative work being done to change systems and expand economic opportunity in communities of color in urban neighborhoods. The summit will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at L.A. River Studios at 2025 N. San Fernando Road in Northeast L.A. Purchase tickets via Eventbrite. Details at Facebook event.
- Friday 6/8 – Los Angeles Eco-Village will host a free screening of The Longest Straw – a film about where L.A. gets its water from. The screening will take place at 7 p.m. at 117 Bimini Place in Koreatown. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 6/9 – East Side Riders Bike Club will host its Annual Picnic celebrating ESR’s 10th year as a club! The celebrations will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Athens Park at 12603 S. Broadway in South Los Angeles. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 6/9 -Design East of La Brea (de LaB) will host the L.A. Design Festival Bike Tour this Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at ROW DTLA at 777 Alameda Street in downtown Los Angeles. The event is free; participants without their own bike, can rent a Metro Bike Share bike. Details at eventbrite or Facebook event.
- Saturday 6/9 – Yolanda Davis-Overstreet and Dr. Adonia Lugo will host Legacies of the Street: Seeking Mobility Justice in the West Adams and Mid-City Community – an event to uncover community narratives stirred-up centuries ago around the historic construction of the I-10 Santa Monica Freeway in what was previously a thriving African American neighborhood. The free event will take place from 3-6 p.m. at New Los Angeles Charter Middle School at 1919 South Burnside Avenue in South L.A. Details at Eventbrite.
- Sunday 6/10 – The Eastside Bike Club and City Councilmember Huizar will host an El Sereno Community Bike Ride starting at 3 p.m. at El Sereno Park at 4721 Klamath Street. Details at Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.