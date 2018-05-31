Eyes on the Street: Sixth Street Bridge Construction Underway

Construction is proceeding on L.A. City’s $482 million Sixth Street Viaduct. The historic 1932 viaduct was demolished over the course of several months in 2016. The new bridge is now anticipated to open in 2020.

The new landmarkbridge will extend nearly a mile – all the way from Boyle Heights, over the Los Angeles River, and into downtown Los Angeles.

It will include ample space for cars and pedestrians. Where cyclists are expected to fit as yet remains unclear. Protected bike lanes were promised in the original documents, but have yet to make a formal appearance in a rendering, model, or budget.

The design – by architect Michael Maltzan – features a series of massive arches. To get a sense for the project, watch this fly-through video. On either side of the river underneath the new structure, there will be a new park, performance, sports, and play spaces.

The new arches have not been built yet, but their Y-shaped bases are visible today, especially east of the river. Construction appears to be furthest along near the 101 Freeway, with very little visible construction on the downtown end, west of the river.

For more information on the Sixth Street Viaduct, see earlier SBLA coverage or the city’s project website.