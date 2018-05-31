Eyes on the Street: Sixth Street Bridge Construction Underway

Construction proceeding on the new 6th Street Viaduct. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
Construction proceeding on the new 6th Street Viaduct. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

Note: Metropolitan Shuttle, a leader in bus shuttle rentals, regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog Los Angeles. Unless noted in the story, Metropolitan Shuttle is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Construction is proceeding on L.A. City’s $482 million Sixth Street Viaduct. The historic 1932 viaduct was demolished over the course of several months in 2016. The new bridge is now anticipated to open in 2020.

The new landmarkbridge will extend nearly a mile – all the way from Boyle Heights, over the Los Angeles River, and into downtown Los Angeles.

It will include ample space for cars and pedestrians. Where cyclists are expected to fit as yet remains unclear. Protected bike lanes were promised in the original documents, but have yet to make a formal appearance in a rendering, model, or budget.

The design – by architect Michael Maltzan – features a series of massive arches. To get a sense for the project, watch this fly-through video. On either side of the river underneath the new structure, there will be a new park, performance, sports, and play spaces.

The new bridge appears to make space for cars, bicyclists, and pedestrians. Source:
Rendering of the new Sixth Street Viaduct which will feature a series of monumental arches. Source: Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement project

The new arches have not been built yet, but their Y-shaped bases are visible today, especially east of the river. Construction appears to be furthest along near the 101 Freeway, with very little visible construction on the downtown end, west of the river.

View of series of under-construction bases for the future 6th Street Viaduct (photo from Anderson Street looking west toward DTLA)
View of series of under-construction bases for the future 6th Street Viaduct (photo from Anderson Street looking west toward DTLA)
Sixth Street Viaduct
These Y-shaped structures are the bases for the future Sixth Street Viaduct arches
Another Y-shaped base for the 6th Street Viaduct. This one was the only one visible where the mold had been removed and the concrete was showing.
Another Y-shaped base for the Sixth Street Viaduct. This was one of only a couple Ys where the mold had been removed and the concrete was showing.
View in the center of the two under-construction roadway decks for the Sixth Street Viaduct
View in the center of the two under-construction roadway decks for the Sixth Street Viaduct
The Y-structure closest to the 101 Freeway, tall cyclists shown for scale
The Y-structure closest to the 101 Freeway, with tall cyclists shown for scale
View of 6th Street Viaduct construction from the 4th Street Bridge. So far, the work at the river itself appears to be platforms to support construction above.
View of Sixth Street Viaduct construction from the Fourth Street Bridge. So far, the work at the river itself appears to be mostly platforms to support construction above. Note Y-shaped arch base structures visible to the left.

For more information on the Sixth Street Viaduct, see earlier SBLA coverage or the city’s project website.

  • LAdevelop

    Has anyone at Streetsblog been in touch with anyone working on the viaduct to get an answer on the protected bike lanes? It would be a massively big miss, and a very unforgivable one, if they weren’t included.

  • LazyReader

    It’s amazing people will graffiti tag even temporary structures…….

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

6th Street Viaduct Replacement Updates

By Damien Newton |
Welcome to the Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project’s E-News. Please visit our website at  http://sixthstreetviaductreplacement.org for more information on the project, updates, and upcoming meetings. We are excited to share with you that the design contract has been approved for the architecture firm HNTB,  the winner of the international design competition for the design of the Sixth […]

SCAG Staff Release ATP Bike/Ped Project Funding Recommendations

By Joe Linton |
The first year of the state’s new Active Transportation Funding (ATP) program is drawing to a close. ATP is the main source of funding for walking and bicycling projects and programs in L.A. County. In the past, L.A. County bike and ped projects were primarily funded by Metro’s Call for Projects. Changes at the federal level […]