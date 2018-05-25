Eyes on the Street: New 7th Street Protected Lane in DTLA

Bit by bit, L.A. is slowly embracing protected bicycle infrastructure. Earlier this month, LADOT added another block of protected bike lane. It is located on 7th Street from Hope Street to Flower Street in downtown Los Angeles, in front of The Bloc. The location is directly across from Metro’s 7th Street Station.

Ryan Johnson of Alta Planning + Design alerted Streetsblog L.A. about the new facility, installed over the past couple weeks. It was also announced by City Councilmember José Huizar via Twitter.

The block-long facility is protected bike lane at each end, with a green-dashed merge zone at the middle where cars can cross the lane to drop people off at the curb.

Per signage at the site, a parklet is also planned there – at the corner of 7th and Hope – coming this summer.