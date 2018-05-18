Today’s Headlines

Biking in L.A. Is Mad As Hell And Not Taking It Any More

Beverly Hills City and School District At Odds Over Subway Lawsuit (BH Courier)

Skid Row Housing Trust Housing Tower Under Construction On 7th In DTLA (Urbanize)

Officials Should Support K-Town Homeless Shelter (LAT)

How Much New Housing Does L.A. Need? (Curbed)

Metro WeHo Connection Isn’t So Simple (WeHoVille)

Elon Musk Speaks On Tunnels And Traffic (ABC7)

…Why Are We Relying On Elon Musk For Our Transit Future? (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA