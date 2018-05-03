Today’s Headlines
- How Should the West Santa Ana Branch Rail Go Through DTLA? (KPCC)
- West Covina Council Split On Bike Plan (SGV Tribune)
- Westside Purple Line Early Construction Getting Underway (Daily Bruin)
- Metro Vermont BRT Report Lays Ground For Rail (Urbanize)
- Union Station Busway Platform Taking Shape (Urbanize)
- Fear, Hypocrisy In A Tale Of Two Santa Monica Developments (Santa Monica Next)
- L.A. Moves To Regulate AirBnB (LAT)
- Emergency Homeless Shelters Slated For Koreatown Next To Wilshire/Vermont (Curbed)
…And Westside Site Near Century City (Urbanize)
- Five Reasons CA Housing Costs Are So High (KPCC)
…Report: High Housing Costs Driving Away Low Income Californians (LAT)
