Today’s Headlines

  • How Should the West Santa Ana Branch Rail Go Through DTLA? (KPCC)
  • West Covina Council Split On Bike Plan (SGV Tribune)
  • Westside Purple Line Early Construction Getting Underway (Daily Bruin)
  • Metro Vermont BRT Report Lays Ground For Rail (Urbanize)
  • Union Station Busway Platform Taking Shape (Urbanize)
  • Fear, Hypocrisy In A Tale Of Two Santa Monica Developments (Santa Monica Next)
  • L.A. Moves To Regulate AirBnB (LAT)
  • Emergency Homeless Shelters Slated For Koreatown Next To Wilshire/Vermont (Curbed)
    …And Westside Site Near Century City (Urbanize)
  • Five Reasons CA Housing Costs Are So High (KPCC)
    …Report: High Housing Costs Driving Away Low Income Californians (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA