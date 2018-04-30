This Week in Livable Streets
West Santa Ana Branch meetings, Planning 101, Dutch bike law, Huntington Library bike ride, Tour de Watts, South Central bike coalition organizing, and more!
- Monday 4/30 and Thursday 5/2 – Metro is hosting more meetings on the planned West Santa Ana Branch light rail project, especially looking at how the line will connect into downtown Los Angeles. There are three meetings this week: today from 3-5 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. at Metro Headquarters at One Gateway Plaza – behind Union Station. Thursday’s meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Progress Park-West Community Center at 15500 Downey Avenue in Paramount. Meeting details at Metro website.
- Monday 4/30 and Thursday 5/2 – The L.A. City Planning Department concludes its series of Planning 101 Trainings intended to provide an overview of the basic elements of the City’s development process and key points for public participation. Tonight‘s Planning 101 takes place from 6-8:30 p.m. at the North Hollywood Recreation Center at 11430 Chandler Boulevard. Thursday’s session will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Conference Center at 25965 Normandie Avenue in Harbor City. RSVP and additional details at Planning website. See also event flier.
- Monday 4/30 – South Central cyclists still reeling from the death of their friend, Frederick “Woon” Frazier, will gather today at 7 p.m.at the Natural History Museum at 900 Exposition Blvd to strategize the launch of a South Central bike coalition aimed at getting the infrastructure they need finally on their streets. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 5/1 – May is Bike Month. Don’t expect too much.
- Thursday 5/3 – The Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition will host “Dutch Traffic Law and Bicycles” from 6:30-9 p.m. in the ground floor Edison Room at LACBC offices at 634 S. Spring Street in downtown L.A. Details at Facebook event.
- Thursday 5/3 – The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition and others host “Bike-in Movie | The Bicycle Revolution!” from 7-9 p.m. at Day One at 175 N. Euclid Avenue in Pasadena. Details at Facebook event.
- Thursday 5/3 – BikeSGV hosts a ride to the Huntington Library. The ride starts at 12 noon at the Filmore Metro Gold Line station in Pasadena. RSVP required for free admission to the Huntington. RSVP and details at Eventbrite.
-
Thursday 5/3 – L.A. City Councilmember and the Bureau of Engineering will host a meeting on planned downtown Arts District walk and bike improvements. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Art Share L.A. at 801 E. 4th Place. Details at event flier (right).
- Friday 5/5 – Relámpago Wheelery will host Gringo de Mayo a fundraiser party for Bike!Bike!L.Á.2018. The festivities will take place from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Relámpago Wheelery at 140 Bimini Place in Koreatown. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 5/5 – Guide to the Stairways of Los Angeles hosts the all-day Ten Bridges Walk, starting at 9 a.m. at the Lincoln Heights/Cypress Park Metro Gold Line station. Join the walk at several intermediate locations – details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 5/5 – Streetsie winner J.P. Partida of Los Ryderz Bike Club is hosting the annual Tour de Watts ride in celebration of Los Ryderz’ 6th anniversary. Join the party at Ted Watkins Memorial Park. Meet up at 10 a.m., roll through the neighborhood, grab some tacos, and celebrate the community. Details here.
