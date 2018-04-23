This Week In Livable Streets

T-Committee, Metro, Crenshaw/Expo TOD, SGV ped/bike plan, Finish the Ride, and more.



Tuesday 4/24 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee hosts its meeting on Tuesday this week, not on its typical Wednesday. The agenda includes bike-share, electric buses, a harbor area protected bikeway loop, and more. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. at City Hall room 1070, at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda.

Wednesday 4/25 and Thursday 4/26 – The L.A. City Planning Department continues its series of Planning 101 Trainings intended to provide an overview of the basic elements of the City's development process and key points for public participation. Wednesday's Planning 101 takes place from 6-8:30 p.m. at City Hall East, Room 351, in downtown L.A. Thursday's session will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. at Eagle Rock City Hall at 2035 Colorado Boulevard. Meetings continue at various locations through Wednesday 5/2 . RSVP and additional details at Planning website. See also event flier.

Wednesday 4/25 – BikeSGV will host a Pedestrian and Bike Plan Social from 6:30-8 p.m. at Bike San Gabriel Valley headquarters at 10900 Mulhall Street in El Monte. Drop by anytime from 6:30-8 p.m. to see the draft plan recommendations for the five-city SGV plan: Glendora, Irwindale, La Puente, Monrovia, and Montebello. Details at Facebook event.

Thursday 4/26 – The Metro board will host its regular monthly meeting starting at 9 a.m. at the 3rd floor Metro board room at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station. Meeting agenda and reports at Metro meeting website.

Thursday 4/26 – Metro, L.A. County, and the Crenshaw Chamber of Commerce invite stakeholders to attend either of two community workshops to discuss the proposed housing, community space, and retail development planned at the intersection of Exposition and Crenshaw Boulevards. The second workshop will take place Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at West Angeles Church, Crystal Room, at 2045 Crenshaw Boulevard. Details and RSVP at event registration website.

Thursday 4/27 – Rock the Boulevard hosts its third meeting to plan improvements to Eagle Rock Boulevard. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Eagle Rock Center for the Arts at 2225 Colorado Boulevard. Details at Facebook event.

Thursday 4/27 and Friday 4/27 – The UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy will host Black, Brown, and Powerful: Freedom Dreams in Unequal Cities, a two-day conference taking place at L.A. Trade-Tech. The conference will share and discuss research and activism to analyze structures of urban displacement, racialized policing, criminal justice debt, forced labor, and the mass supervision and control of youth. Event details at Luskin website.

Saturday 4/28 – RailPAC is holding a public meeting, primarily discussing follow-up actions on Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson's keynote speech at the recent California Passenger Rail Summit, where he announced plans to phase out long-distance trains in favor of corridors. The meeting, open to all, will be at 10 a.m. at Phillipe's at 1001 N. Alameda Street near Union Station. More details at RailPAC website.

Sunday 4/29 – Finish The Ride will host various ride, roll, walk events out of Griffith Park's Autry Museum, starting at 7 a.m. See Facebook event or Finish the Ride website for details.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.