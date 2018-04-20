SGV Connect 18 – Welcome Kris Fortin

SGV Connect's new co-host has deep roots with Streetsblog and the San Gabriel Valley

I am very excited to introduce the new co-host of SGV Connect, Kris Fortin! If Kris’ name seems familiar to you and you’re not sure why, it’s because he has a long history with Streetsblog as the former reporter for Boyle Heights on Streetsblog Los Angeles and the current reporter for Orange County for Streetsblog California. In between, he served as a reporter based in Santa Ana for the Orange County Register.

kris and bikeFor those of you that don’t know Kris, this is a great “get to know you” podcast that talks a little about his personal and his professional opinion. Keep an eye out for him at CicLAvia this Sunday and be sure to say, “hi” if you see him.

If you want more Kris, you can find all his stories for Streetsblog here, his super-popular story on the Ovarian Psycos Bicycle Brigade here, and a profile on Kris that appeared on Bike SGV’s Tumblr earlier this week here.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

On a personal note, I think regular listeners to this podcast know the tragic reasons we’re looking for a new co-host, and may have noticed our output dropped a little at the end of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018. When I heard Kris had moved back to Alhambra, I was excited to know I might have the chance to work with a co-host that I knew, trusted, and liked. I love doing this podcast and love hearing from everyone that listens, but it’s been hard these past six months and I’ll never forget Brian. But I’m excited to start our next chapter, and I know that Kris and I will be able to build on the work that Brian and I started.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Welcome to Streetsblog: Kris, Sahra and Carlos

By Streetsblog |
Today is the day Los Angeles Streetsblog has been waiting for since our first launch in March of 2008.  Today, we’re expanding.  Everyone give a warm welcome to our two newest writers, Kris Fortin and Sahra Sulaiman. Streetsblog is happy to announce that thanks to a generous grant from the California Endowment, today we are […]

The Mayoral Candidate Video Series: Eric Garcetti

By Damien Newton |
Filmed, directed, and edited by Shireen Alihaji and Kris Fortin Produced by Damien Newton for Streetsblog Los Angeles Questions from: Bus Riders Union, Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition, Los Angeles Walks, Occidental College UEPI, Southern California Transit Advocates and Streetsblog Los Angeles. Previous Video: Emanuel Pleitez , Kevin James, Jan Perry Of all five of the candidate interviews […]
Horse Report SGV Connect

SGV Connect 5 – Horse Riding in the San Gabriel Valley

By Damien Newton |
This week, Brian Velez talks to a pair of equestrians in the San Gabriel Valley about their experiences, challenges and all of the reasons to choose riding a horse as their preferred form of transportation. The first interview is with Alejandra from Avocado Heights. A horse owner, Alejandra tells stories and outlines the costs of […]

Today’s Headlines

By Damien Newton |
Featured Headline: Most regular readers know the great respect I have for James Rojas and his interactive modeling projects.  Last week, he took his project behind the Orange Curtain to Santa Ana.  The Orange County Register has a pretty good review of the event, and Rojas has posted a couple dozen pictures to his Facebook […]