SGV Connect 18 – Welcome Kris Fortin SGV Connect's new co-host has deep roots with Streetsblog and the San Gabriel Valley

I am very excited to introduce the new co-host of SGV Connect, Kris Fortin! If Kris’ name seems familiar to you and you’re not sure why, it’s because he has a long history with Streetsblog as the former reporter for Boyle Heights on Streetsblog Los Angeles and the current reporter for Orange County for Streetsblog California. In between, he served as a reporter based in Santa Ana for the Orange County Register.

For those of you that don’t know Kris, this is a great “get to know you” podcast that talks a little about his personal and his professional opinion. Keep an eye out for him at CicLAvia this Sunday and be sure to say, “hi” if you see him.

If you want more Kris, you can find all his stories for Streetsblog here, his super-popular story on the Ovarian Psycos Bicycle Brigade here, and a profile on Kris that appeared on Bike SGV’s Tumblr earlier this week here.

On a personal note, I think regular listeners to this podcast know the tragic reasons we’re looking for a new co-host, and may have noticed our output dropped a little at the end of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018. When I heard Kris had moved back to Alhambra, I was excited to know I might have the chance to work with a co-host that I knew, trusted, and liked. I love doing this podcast and love hearing from everyone that listens, but it’s been hard these past six months and I’ll never forget Brian. But I’m excited to start our next chapter, and I know that Kris and I will be able to build on the work that Brian and I started.