Eyes on the Street: BlueLA Electric Car-Share Opens at L.A. City College

Since BlueLA kicked off its electric car-sharing in Westlake in mid-2017, the company has been expanding operations. BlueLA offers point-to-point electric vehicle car-share. In L.A., the program is primarily designed to serve several low-income communities in central Los Angeles.

Today, BlueLA celebrated its newest car-share stations at a kick-off event at Los Angeles City College. Speakers included L.A. City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, US Congressmember Jimmy Gomez, LADOT General Manager Seleta Reynolds, and others.

According to display maps at the event, BlueLA is currently available at 20 stations, with 20 additional stations coming later this year.

The BlueLA electric car-share program received a $1.7 million state cap-and-trade grant, augmented by $400,000 funded by the L.A. Department of Water and Power. BlueLA partners with several city departments, including LADOT, as well as a handful of non-profit community group partners. At full implementation, the program will include 100 all-electric vehicles located at 200 dedicated on-street spaces equipped with electric charging stations.

To sign-up for BlueLA car-share, go to the company website.