Tuesday’s Headlines

- Metro To Require Riders To TAP To Exit Subway At North Hollywood Station (The Source)
- LAT Profiles Gomez Ramirez, Fatally Shot On Metro Bus In Commerce Last Week
- KTLA Interviews Victim's Widow
- Streets for All Alert Urges Support For West Hollywood Safety Improvements
- Conflict Over Bellflower Site Metro Plans For Southeast Gateway Line Yard (Urbanize)
- 18-Unit, 0-Parking Affordable Housing Breaks Ground In Historic Filipinotown (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Willowbrook Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
- Gardena Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (KABC)
- LAPD Seeks NoHo Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured Pedestrian (KTLA)
- Valencia Driver Arrested Twice For DUI In 2 Weeks (Hometown Station)
- Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Ventura Home (KTLA)
- Culver City Starts Process For Raising Parking Meter Rates (CC Crossroads)
- Pasadena Starts Process For Expanding Parking Meter District (Pasadena Now)
- CA High-Speed Rail Plans L.A. To Anaheim Section (Urbanize)
- California Can Make Polluters Pay For Climate Harm (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA