- Carnage: Cyclist Lenny Trinh Killed, Doored By Driver In Burbank (Biking in L.A.)
…Ghost Bike Commemoration Taking Place Tonight (Facebook event)
- LAPD Releases Photo Of Vigil Hit-and-Run Suspect (KTLA)
…and Footage From Just Before Frazier Hit-and-Run (Instagram)
- South L.A. Hit-and-Runs Prompt Call For Vision Zero (LAT)
…Garcetti Proposes $91M Budget For Vision Zero (Daily News)
- Metro CEO: Elon Musk Boring Company Must Get Metro Permit (L.A. City Clerk)
…More On Boring Co’s Push For Exemption From CEQA (Curbed)
- Planning Dept Reports On Freeway Adjacent Development (Urbanize)
- Councilmember Ryu Blames Waze App For Causing Car Crashes (KPCC)
- L.A. City Approves Plan For Legal Street Vending (KTLA)
- West Hollywood To Raise Metered Parking Rates (WeHoVille)
- Traffic Congestion Isn’t As Bad As You Think (Medium)
- LAT Endorses Prop 69, Transportation Tax Lockbox
- CA High-Speed Rail Underestimated Utility Relocation Costs (LAT)
- Housing Density Bill S.B. 827 Dies In Committee (Curbed)
