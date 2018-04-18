Today’s Headlines

  • Carnage: Cyclist Lenny Trinh Killed, Doored By Driver In Burbank (Biking in L.A.)
    …Ghost Bike Commemoration Taking Place Tonight (Facebook event)
  • LAPD Releases Photo Of Vigil Hit-and-Run Suspect (KTLA)
    …and Footage From Just Before Frazier Hit-and-Run (Instagram)
  • South L.A. Hit-and-Runs Prompt Call For Vision Zero (LAT)
    …Garcetti Proposes $91M Budget For Vision Zero (Daily News)
  • Metro CEO: Elon Musk Boring Company Must Get Metro Permit (L.A. City Clerk)
    …More On Boring Co’s Push For Exemption From CEQA (Curbed)
  • Planning Dept Reports On Freeway Adjacent Development (Urbanize)
  • Councilmember Ryu Blames Waze App For Causing Car Crashes (KPCC)
  • L.A. City Approves Plan For Legal Street Vending (KTLA)
  • West Hollywood To Raise Metered Parking Rates (WeHoVille)
  • Traffic Congestion Isn’t As Bad As You Think (Medium)
  • LAT Endorses Prop 69, Transportation Tax Lockbox
  • CA High-Speed Rail Underestimated Utility Relocation Costs (LAT)
  • Housing Density Bill S.B. 827 Dies In Committee (Curbed)

