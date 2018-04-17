Today’s Headlines

Metro’s Planned Blue Line Closures Couldn’t Come At A Worse Time (L.A. Magazine)

Recent South L.A. Traffic Victims All On Vision Zero Network (Biking in L.A.)

CityMapper Ideas Could Boost Bus Ridership (Curbed)

How Many People Will Take Train To LAX? (KPCC)

Two Peds Killed By Metrolink Trains In Separate Incidents (LAT)

Metro Seeks CA Congested Corridor Funds For Highway & Transit Projects (The Source)

New Street Vending Proposal Would Not Allow Businesses To Veto (LAT, KPCC)

Long Beach Rescheduling Planned Mother’s Day Beach Streets (Press Telegram)

New Images Of Lower L.A. River Revitalization (LongBeachIze, Urbanize)

Distracted Driving A Big Safety Issue In So Cal (SGV Tribune)

Financial Dispute Emerges Over Gas Tax Repeal Initiatives (LAT)

Homelessness Dominates Mayor’s State Of the City Speech (KPCC)

…Garcetti Pitches Rewards For Communities That Take Homeless (LAT)

