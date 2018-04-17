Today’s Headlines
- Metro’s Planned Blue Line Closures Couldn’t Come At A Worse Time (L.A. Magazine)
- Recent South L.A. Traffic Victims All On Vision Zero Network (Biking in L.A.)
- CityMapper Ideas Could Boost Bus Ridership (Curbed)
- How Many People Will Take Train To LAX? (KPCC)
- Two Peds Killed By Metrolink Trains In Separate Incidents (LAT)
- Metro Seeks CA Congested Corridor Funds For Highway & Transit Projects (The Source)
- New Street Vending Proposal Would Not Allow Businesses To Veto (LAT, KPCC)
- Long Beach Rescheduling Planned Mother’s Day Beach Streets (Press Telegram)
- New Images Of Lower L.A. River Revitalization (LongBeachIze, Urbanize)
- Distracted Driving A Big Safety Issue In So Cal (SGV Tribune)
- Financial Dispute Emerges Over Gas Tax Repeal Initiatives (LAT)
- Homelessness Dominates Mayor’s State Of the City Speech (KPCC)
…Garcetti Pitches Rewards For Communities That Take Homeless (LAT)
