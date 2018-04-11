Today’s Headlines
- Election Results: Bike the Vote Endorsed Lee and Fisch Win In Culver City
…Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia Re-Elected (Press-Telegram)
- Cyclist Frederick Frazier Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver In South L.A. (Biking in L.A.)
- CiclaValley Frustrated By Metro Bus Driver In Spring Street Bike Lane
- Buscaino Calls For Harbor Protected Bike Lane Loop (Daily Breeze, Urbanize)
- Metrolink Could Be Palmdale-Victorville Connection (Las Vegas Sun)
- New L.A. County Program Encourages Backyard Units (LAT)
- Ryu Proposes Converting Larchmont Parking Lot Into Park (Urbanize)
- Krekorian Blames Waze For Cars Impacting Neighborhoods, Safety (LAT)
- Latest Changes To Weiner’s Proposed CA S.B. 827 Transit Density Bill (Curbed)
…S.B. 827 Myth vs. Fact, Unintended Consequences (Bay City Beacon)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA