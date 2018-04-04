Today’s Headlines
- New Details On Possible Alignment For Green Line Extension (Urbanize)
- L.A. Land Use Rules Born Out Of Racism And Segregation (LAT)
- Judge Rules For Fix the City Against Koreatown Development (LAT)
- Carnage: Couple Dies Crashing Into Building In Sunland (Daily News)
- More On Proposed LADOT Transit Service Improvements (Curbed)
- Two More L.A. Area Parks That Deserve Shuttle Access (Transiting L.A.)
- Let’s Go L.A. Graphs This Historically Dry Rain Year
- Texting Is the New Drunk Driving (LAT)
- Those Seattle Parking Reforms Are Massive (The Stranger)
- Astounding Photos Of Dockless Vehicles Cluttering U.S. Cities (Slate)
