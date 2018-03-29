Today’s Headlines

Gas Prices Highest Since Summer 2015 (Daily News)

Tensions In Lincoln Heights, L.A.’s First Suburb (LAT)

Transportation Innovation: Phones, Dockless Bike-Share, Choices (Medium)

Green Line Stations Re-Opening This Week, One Week Early (The Source)

Playa Vista/Marina Del Rey Lincoln Boulevard Widening Planned (Argonaut)

DTLA Weingart Center Plans Low-Income-Housing Towers (Urbanize)

Carnage: Driver Strikes, Kills Pedestrian On 101 Fwy In Boyle Hts (Daily News)

Riverside Line Metrolink Train Strikes, Kills Pedestrian Near Ontario (SGV Tribune)

Court OKs Demolition, Clears Way For H’wood Gehry Development (LAT, Urbanize)

Renderings For Planned Wilmington Waterfront Park (Curbed)

Replace the 2 Freeway With Housing and Transit (Transiting L.A.)

Why L.A. Builds Rental Units More Than Home-Ownership Units (Urbanize)

