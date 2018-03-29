Today’s Headlines
- Gas Prices Highest Since Summer 2015 (Daily News)
- Tensions In Lincoln Heights, L.A.’s First Suburb (LAT)
- Transportation Innovation: Phones, Dockless Bike-Share, Choices (Medium)
- Green Line Stations Re-Opening This Week, One Week Early (The Source)
- Playa Vista/Marina Del Rey Lincoln Boulevard Widening Planned (Argonaut)
- DTLA Weingart Center Plans Low-Income-Housing Towers (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Driver Strikes, Kills Pedestrian On 101 Fwy In Boyle Hts (Daily News)
- Riverside Line Metrolink Train Strikes, Kills Pedestrian Near Ontario (SGV Tribune)
- Court OKs Demolition, Clears Way For H’wood Gehry Development (LAT, Urbanize)
- Renderings For Planned Wilmington Waterfront Park (Curbed)
- Replace the 2 Freeway With Housing and Transit (Transiting L.A.)
- Why L.A. Builds Rental Units More Than Home-Ownership Units (Urbanize)
