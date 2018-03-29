Today’s Headlines

  • Gas Prices Highest Since Summer 2015 (Daily News)
  • Tensions In Lincoln Heights, L.A.’s First Suburb (LAT)
  • Transportation Innovation: Phones, Dockless Bike-Share, Choices (Medium)
  • Green Line Stations Re-Opening This Week, One Week Early (The Source)
  • Playa Vista/Marina Del Rey Lincoln Boulevard Widening Planned (Argonaut)
  • DTLA Weingart Center Plans Low-Income-Housing Towers (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Driver Strikes, Kills Pedestrian On 101 Fwy In Boyle Hts (Daily News)
  • Riverside Line Metrolink Train Strikes, Kills Pedestrian Near Ontario (SGV Tribune)
  • Court OKs Demolition, Clears Way For H’wood Gehry Development (LAT, Urbanize)
  • Renderings For Planned Wilmington Waterfront Park (Curbed)
  • Replace the 2 Freeway With Housing and Transit (Transiting L.A.)
  • Why L.A. Builds Rental Units More Than Home-Ownership Units (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA