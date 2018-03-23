Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Board Approves Homeless Outreach/Facilities Motion (LAT)
  • Greyhound Bus Crashes Into Foothill Transit Bus On 10 Freeway In Boyle Hts (KTLA)
  • Unsafe Rainy Day 110 Freeway Driver Ends Up In Arroyo Seco (Reddit)
  • L.A. Retreats On Temple Street Vision Zero Road Diet Plan (Curbed)
  • Burbank Airport Metrolink Station Under Construction (Urbanize)
  • Renderings For Expo La Cienega/Jefferson 1200-Unit Development (Urbanize)
  • 129-Unit Mixed-Use Planned On Jefferson Near USC (Urbanize)
  • Judge Rules Against Griffith Park Beachwood Access (Curbed)
  • Metro Approves Free Transit For Earth Day April 22 (The Source)
    …Take Metro To That Day’s Heart of the Foothills CicLAvia
  • Bike the Vote Publishes AD45 Voter Guide, And Overall April 2018 Election Guide

