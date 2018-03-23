Today’s Headlines

Metro Board Approves Homeless Outreach/Facilities Motion (LAT)

Greyhound Bus Crashes Into Foothill Transit Bus On 10 Freeway In Boyle Hts (KTLA)

Unsafe Rainy Day 110 Freeway Driver Ends Up In Arroyo Seco (Reddit)

L.A. Retreats On Temple Street Vision Zero Road Diet Plan (Curbed)

Burbank Airport Metrolink Station Under Construction (Urbanize)

Renderings For Expo La Cienega/Jefferson 1200-Unit Development (Urbanize)

129-Unit Mixed-Use Planned On Jefferson Near USC (Urbanize)

Judge Rules Against Griffith Park Beachwood Access (Curbed)

Metro Approves Free Transit For Earth Day April 22 (The Source)

…Take Metro To That Day’s Heart of the Foothills CicLAvia

Bike the Vote Publishes AD45 Voter Guide, And Overall April 2018 Election Guide

