This Week In Livable Streets

sblog_calendar

If you don’t have tickets for this Wednesday’s Streetsblog L.A. 10th birthday celebration dinner – what are you waiting for?!? Also this week: Crenshaw Mall, Eagle Rock Boulevard, West Santa Ana Branch, Pasadena’s Orange Grove Boulevard, 105 Freeway ExpressLanes, Metro board and more!

  • Monday 3/19 – Metro hosts the last of the latest round of West Santa Ana Branch community meeting. The meeting is tonight from 6-8 p.m. at the Barbara J. Riley Community and Senior Center at 7810 Quill Drive in Downey. Details at Metro’s The Source.
  • Tuesday 3/20 – The Crenshaw Subway Coalition hosts a community meeting primarily on recommendations for the Crenshaw Mall redevelopment project, also including S.B. 827, and the AD54 special election. The meeting takes place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Crenshaw United Methodist Church at 3740 Don Felipe Drive in South Los Angeles.
  • Tuesday 3/20 – Rock the Boulevard will hosts its second community meeting on revitalizing Eagle Rock Boulevard by making it more people-friendly. The meeting takes place from 7-9 p.m. at the Women’s Twentieth Century Club at 5105 Hermosa Avenue. Details at Facebook event.
  • Wednesday 3/21 – Streetsblog is turning ten! Come celebrate with us! There are still about a dozen tickets for sale – purchase tickets via Eventbrite.
  • Starting Wednesday 3/21 – Metro is hosting a series of input meetings on converting the 105 Freeway HOV lanes to ExpressLanes. Meetings will take place Wednesday 3/21 6-8 p.m. at Lennox Park Community Room at 10828 Condon Avenue in Lennox, Thursday 3/22 6-8 p.m. at Watts Labor Community Action Committee at 10950 S. Central Avenue in Watts, and Saturday 3/24 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Paramount Community Center at 14400 Paramount Blvd in Paramount. Details at Metro’s The Source.
  • Thursday 3/22 – The Metro board of directors will host its regular monthly board meeting – starting at 9 a.m. at the Metro headquarters third-floor board room at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown L.A. Agenda and board reports at Metro meeting website.
  • Thursday 3/22 – Metro and Walsh-Shea will host a Crenshaw/LAX Construction Update Community Meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. at Inglewood City Hall at 1 W. Manchester Boulevard. For accommodations or questions, call 213.922.2736 or email crenshawcorridor[at]metro.net.
  • Thursday 3/22 – The city of Pasadena is hosting community meetings on a proposed redesign of Orange Grove Boulevard, including calming speeds, adding center turn lanes, and adding a buffered bikeway. Thursday’s meeting is from 6:30-8 p.m. at Pasadena City College, Foothill Multi-Purpose Room, 3035 E. Foothill Blvd. A second meeting will be next week Wednesday 3/28 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Marshall Fundamental School, Library Building, at 990 N. Allen Avenue. For details and to sign on to support, go to the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition’s Orange Grove page.
  • Thursday 3/22 – BikeSGV hosts its monthly South Pasadena #BikeThursdays ride from 5:30-7:30 p.m departing from the Metro Gold Line South Pasadena Station. Details at Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.

 

 

 

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

This Week In Livable Streets

By Joe Linton |
CicLAvia touches down again on Wilshire Boulevard. Vision Zero meetings wrap up this week. The L.A. City Transportation Committee talks street sweeping and parking. Santa Monica plans its downtown. Anaheim plans its future bikeways. Grand openings for parklets and protected bike lanes in Palms and Long Beach. Tour green alleys, and bike tour Santa Ana […]
sblog_calendar

This Week In Livable Streets

By Joe Linton |
Saturday will be EYCEJ's Toxic Tour bicycling along the southeast stretches of the L.A. River. Plenty of meetings to support safety improvements, affordable housing, and open streets. Metro committees and much more.