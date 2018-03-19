This Week In Livable Streets

If you don’t have tickets for this Wednesday’s Streetsblog L.A. 10th birthday celebration dinner – what are you waiting for?!? Also this week: Crenshaw Mall, Eagle Rock Boulevard, West Santa Ana Branch, Pasadena’s Orange Grove Boulevard, 105 Freeway ExpressLanes, Metro board and more!



Monday 3/19 – Metro hosts the last of the latest round of West Santa Ana Branch community meeting. The meeting is tonight from 6-8 p.m. at the Barbara J. Riley Community and Senior Center at 7810 Quill Drive in Downey. Details at Metro’s The Source.

– Metro hosts the last of the latest round of West Santa Ana Branch community meeting. The meeting is tonight from 6-8 p.m. at the Barbara J. Riley Community and Senior Center at 7810 Quill Drive in Downey. Details at Metro’s The Source. Tuesday 3/20 – The Crenshaw Subway Coalition hosts a community meeting primarily on recommendations for the Crenshaw Mall redevelopment project, also including S.B. 827, and the AD54 special election. The meeting takes place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Crenshaw United Methodist Church at 3740 Don Felipe Drive in South Los Angeles.

– The Crenshaw Subway Coalition hosts a community meeting primarily on recommendations for the Crenshaw Mall redevelopment project, also including S.B. 827, and the AD54 special election. The meeting takes place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Crenshaw United Methodist Church at 3740 Don Felipe Drive in South Los Angeles. Tuesday 3/20 – Rock the Boulevard will hosts its second community meeting on revitalizing Eagle Rock Boulevard by making it more people-friendly. The meeting takes place from 7-9 p.m. at the Women’s Twentieth Century Club at 5105 Hermosa Avenue. Details at Facebook event.

– Rock the Boulevard will hosts its second community meeting on revitalizing Eagle Rock Boulevard by making it more people-friendly. The meeting takes place from 7-9 p.m. at the Women’s Twentieth Century Club at 5105 Hermosa Avenue. Details at Facebook event. Wednesday 3/21 – Streetsblog is turning ten! Come celebrate with us! There are still about a dozen tickets for sale – purchase tickets via Eventbrite.

– Streetsblog is turning ten! Come celebrate with us! There are still about a dozen tickets for sale – purchase tickets via Eventbrite. Starting Wednesday 3/21 – Metro is hosting a series of input meetings on converting the 105 Freeway HOV lanes to ExpressLanes. Meetings will take place Wednesday 3/21 6-8 p.m. at Lennox Park Community Room at 10828 Condon Avenue in Lennox, Thursday 3/22 6-8 p.m. at Watts Labor Community Action Committee at 10950 S. Central Avenue in Watts, and Saturday 3/24 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Paramount Community Center at 14400 Paramount Blvd in Paramount. Details at Metro’s The Source.

– Metro is hosting a series of input meetings on converting the 105 Freeway HOV lanes to ExpressLanes. Meetings will take place 6-8 p.m. at Lennox Park Community Room at 10828 Condon Avenue in Lennox, 6-8 p.m. at Watts Labor Community Action Committee at 10950 S. Central Avenue in Watts, and from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Paramount Community Center at 14400 Paramount Blvd in Paramount. Details at Metro’s The Source. Thursday 3/22 – The Metro board of directors will host its regular monthly board meeting – starting at 9 a.m. at the Metro headquarters third-floor board room at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown L.A. Agenda and board reports at Metro meeting website.

– The Metro board of directors will host its regular monthly board meeting – starting at 9 a.m. at the Metro headquarters third-floor board room at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown L.A. Agenda and board reports at Metro meeting website. Thursday 3/22 – Metro and Walsh-Shea will host a Crenshaw/LAX Construction Update Community Meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. at Inglewood City Hall at 1 W. Manchester Boulevard. For accommodations or questions, call 213.922.2736 or email crenshawcorridor[at]metro.net.

– Metro and Walsh-Shea will host a Crenshaw/LAX Construction Update Community Meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. at Inglewood City Hall at 1 W. Manchester Boulevard. For accommodations or questions, call 213.922.2736 or email crenshawcorridor[at]metro.net. Thursday 3/22 – The city of Pasadena is hosting community meetings on a proposed redesign of Orange Grove Boulevard, including calming speeds, adding center turn lanes, and adding a buffered bikeway. Thursday’s meeting is from 6:30-8 p.m. at Pasadena City College, Foothill Multi-Purpose Room, 3035 E. Foothill Blvd. A second meeting will be next week Wednesday 3/28 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Marshall Fundamental School, Library Building, at 990 N. Allen Avenue. For details and to sign on to support, go to the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition’s Orange Grove page.

– The city of Pasadena is hosting community meetings on a proposed redesign of Orange Grove Boulevard, including calming speeds, adding center turn lanes, and adding a buffered bikeway. Thursday’s meeting is from 6:30-8 p.m. at Pasadena City College, Foothill Multi-Purpose Room, 3035 E. Foothill Blvd. A second meeting will be next week from 6:30-8 p.m. at Marshall Fundamental School, Library Building, at 990 N. Allen Avenue. For details and to sign on to support, go to the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition’s Orange Grove page. Thursday 3/22 – BikeSGV hosts its monthly South Pasadena #BikeThursdays ride from 5:30-7:30 p.m departing from the Metro Gold Line South Pasadena Station. Details at Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.