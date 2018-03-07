Thanks to Our Growing Sponsor List for our 10th Birthday. You Have One Week Left to Join Them!

10th birthday Sponsor rate card
With just two weeks left until the Streetsblog Los Angeles 10th Birthday party on March 21, we wanted to both remind everyone to get their tickets before we run out of space and to thank our sponsors. If you would like to join our ever-growing list of sponsors, our rate sheet is the graphic at the top of this story, and you can email damien@streetsblog.org to make arrangements. Our program is going to the printers one week from today, so time is limited to get your ad included!
Special thanks to everyone who is already sponsoring our fundraiser. Check them out, below!

Councilmember Buscaino spotting a handsome T-shirt
Councilmember Joe Buscaino
