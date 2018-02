Today’s Headlines

Widening Freeways Is So 20th Century, 710 Deserves Better (LAT)

Woman, Who Spit On LAPD In Metro Video, Charged With Battery (LAT)

Hollywood Hills NC Poised Against Bike Lane Plan (Biking in L.A.)

San Gabriel Cyclist In Critical Condition After Car Crashes Into Him (Pasadena Star News)

County Motion Looks To Step Up Affordable Housing (Urbanize)

…County Looks To Fund Homeless Housing At Nine Sites (Urbanize)

Rendering For LAX Peoplemover, Expected To Open 2023 (Urbanize)

Advice For New Bike Commuters (Boy on a Bike)

Montclair Bans Phones, Ear Buds In Crosswalks (Daily Bulletin)

