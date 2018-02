Today’s Headlines

Englander and Buscaino Push For Road/Sidewalk Fix Before 28 Olympics (Curbed)

The Rise Of the Unreadable City (LAT)

Pacoima Square To Be Dedicated To Fallen Cyclist Saul Lopez (CiclaValley)

Metro Making Progress Tying Crenshaw To Green Line (The Source)

Warner Center Orange Line Stop Is Going Away (Daily News)

Increase In Serious Crimes Reported On Metro (KPCC)

Beverly Hills Building Bike Lanes On Santa Monica Blvd (Beverly Press)

Ryu Introduces Resolution Opposing SB827 Transit-Oriented Density Bill (Los Feliz Ledger)

Malibu Driver Falls Asleep, Crashes Into Oncoming Traffic, Injuring Ten People (Daily News)

City Parking Lots Could House Homeless (LAT)

To Curb Panhandling, DTLA Meters Accept Donations For Homeless (Curbed)

Measure H Has Raised Millions To Help Homeless (Daily News)

