Inglewood Transit Connector Breaks Ground

This morning, city and state leaders celebrated the beginning of construction of the Inglewood Transit Connector (ITC). The project was long intended to be an automated people mover connecting SoFi Stadium and the nearby Metro K Line. When available funding proved insufficient for full people mover construction in time for the 2028 Olympics/Paralympics, the project was scaled back.

The initial phase, under construction, will include park-and-ride mobility hubs, streetscape, and event-day shuttle bus service connecting Inglewood venues to both the C and K Lines. The first phase is designed to lay much of the groundwork for a later people mover phase.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts touted the ITC as making taking transit “the first choice, because it’s the easiest, fastest way to get where you’re going.” Butts emphasized that the first project project phase focuses on “what brings relief now to our residents and our businesses.”

The mayor enumerated initial phase components: “three mobility hubs, more than a thousand parking spaces, a pedestrian bridge over Florence that walks you straight to the Metro K Line, dedicated bus lanes on event days, new sidewalks and trees and lighting on Market Street, Manchester and Queen.”

Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (left) speaking at this morning’s ITC groundbreaking

Numerous speakers emphasized ITC project benefits for Market Street, long Inglewood’s struggling historic Main Street business corridor. Mayor Butts expressed his vision for the ITC as fostering “a city where success for the stadium means success for Market Street.” State Assemblymember Tina McKinnor, who was instrumental in securing state funding for the ITC, emphasized Market Street improvements. “I remember when Market Street was the place to be,” recalled McKinnor, “It was where where families shopped, neighbors gathered and Inglewood came together.” McKinnor worked with the city to ensure “investment reaches our historic downtown and businesses that have served our community for generations.”

Inglewood City Councilmember Dionne Faulk praised improvements on Market Street, “the heart of downtown Inglewood.” “I’m really excited about the new design… to make Market Street… the best looking street in the region, and a place where everyone will want to come and enjoy themselves” proclaimed Faulk.

Inglewood will raze this shopping center to make way for the ITC Market/Florence mobility hub

The ITC project has been criticized for bulldozing the shopping center along Market Street between Florence Avenue and Regent Street – directly across Florence from the Metro K Line Downtown Inglewood Station. Mayor Butts announced that the city is working closely to relocate 13 businesses, 12 of which Butts noted have new locations secured; five of the new locations are elsewhere along Market Street.

ITC construction is just getting underway, and expected to be completed before the summer 2028 Olympic games.

Find additional ITC project information below, and at the city’s project website.

Overall Inglewood Transit Connector map

The largest component of the ITC is the Market/Florence mobility hub which will feature a five-story (approximately 1,000-space) parking structure, a pedestrian bridge over Florence Boulevard (upper left), shuttle bus stops area, and park and small-scale retail along Market Street. Metro K Line Downtown Inglewood Station is in upper left.

Rendering of the five-story parking structure at the ITC Market/Florence mobility hub

Rendering of ITC Market/Florence mobility hub along Florence Avenue – pedestrian bridge to Metro Station on left, parking structure just off Florence on right

Rendering of ITC Market/Florence mobility hub with shuttle buses and small scale retail

ITC Phase 1 includes parking, bridge and shuttle buses

ITC Phase 2 includes automated people mover. The pedestrian bridge over Florence is designed to connect the people mover to the Metro K Line station.

Map of ITC streetscape improvements, primarily on Market Street

Rendering of Market Street streetscape at Queen Street

Rendering of Market Street streetscape midblock