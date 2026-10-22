Thursday’s Headlines
Bus lane/stop enforcement, Vermont BRT, Inglewood Transit Connector, WeHo, Toronto barriers, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
11:13 AM PDT on October 22, 2026
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More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
GoSGV Offers Five More Electric Cargo Bikes for Equity Members
Residents of certain cities or those who qualify by income can now rent special cargo e-bikes from Benno, Riese & Müller, and Rad Power.
October 22, 2026
Inglewood Transit Connector Breaks Ground
New parking, mobility hubs, streetscape, and shuttle buses expected to open in advance of the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics
October 21, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
WeHo Fountain Ave., LAX, ICE, LASD, Long Beach, Pasadena, car-nage, and more
October 21, 2026
Metro Average Weekday Ridership Exceeded One Million In September
Metro D Line ridership nearly doubled from September 2025 to September 2026. Overall Metro system ridership is up 4%, with rail up 12% and bus up 1.4%.
October 20, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
ICE terror, West Hollywood, Metro ESFV light rail, Pasadena, Councilmember Jurado's CicLAvia, Eric Mann, car-nage, and more
October 20, 2026