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Bus lane/stop enforcement, Vermont BRT, Inglewood Transit Connector, WeHo, Toronto barriers, car-nage, and more
11:13 AM PDT on October 22, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Metro ridership surpassed one million weekday daily boardings in September 2026 - via CEO report

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