GoSGV Offers Five More Electric Cargo Bikes for Equity Members

The budget e-bike rental program GoSGV has added five more models to its fleet, though they’re only available for qualifying members. GoSGV is operated by the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments and the mobility nonprofit ActiveSGV.

Qualification is based either on residency in an “Equity City,” which includes Avocado Heights, San Gabriel, Alhambra, Monterey Park, South El Monte, and Rosemead, or by household income and/or receipt of public assistance through Medi-Cal, WIC, CalFresh, CalWORKs, or affordable housing.

Though these memberships are offered at a significantly reduced cost – $75 a year versus $69 a month for the program’s standard bike – the five new cargo e-bikes being offered to equity members are rentable at $35 per month on three month terms.

GoSGV Program Director Pepe Jimenez had SBLA visit ActiveSGV’s headquarters in El Monte to check out the bikes, starting with the heavier duty models are two cargo bikes from Riese & Müller: the Load5 60 and the Carrie2.

The Riese & Müller Load5 60

The Riese & Müller Carrie2

The Load5 60 can carry up to 440 pounds (including rider), and pedal assist up to 20 mph. Jimenez says it’s a smoother, more forward leaning ride than GoSGV’s older Urban Arrow cargo bike. It’s a little over 8 feet long.

The Carrie2 has a little more modest carrying capacity of 338 pounds total, but it’s more compact at under 7 feet long. It can also go about 20 mph.

Then there’s the RadTrike from Rad Power Bikes.

The Rad Power Bikes RadTrike

As one might expect, it’s a bit slower at 14 mph, but it can carry 415 pounds. It’s also the only e-Bike in GoSGV’s fleet with throttle assist. Jimenez says this trike is for riders seeking more stability.

And finishing with the sportiest additions to the program are Benno’s Boost and RemiDemi XL.

The Benno Boost

The Benno RemiDemi XL

The Boost is the fastest of the bunch, says Jimenez, at 25 mph (in reality, not the 28 listed online). It also can carry up to 440 pounds, but its stock configuration is such that the rear rack/seat may not be roomy enough for an adult passenger.

The RemiDemi XL is Jimenez’ pick for most comfortable, and not much slower at about 22 mph. Despite its wider wheels, its carrying capacity is slightly lower at 420 pounds total. However, because of the more open design of the rear rack/seat, the RemiDemi XL can accommodate an adult passenger.

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!