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Wednesday’s Headlines

WeHo Fountain Ave., LAX, ICE, LASD, Long Beach, Pasadena, car-nage, and more
7:42 AM PDT on October 21, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Ghost bike memorial for Blake Ackerman - on Fountain Avenue in West Hollywood. Photo via SAFE
  • Fountain Bike Lanes A Go After Tense WeHo Vote (LAist)
    • WeHo Online Op-Ed: Bike Lane Critics Treated Unfairly
  • LAT Lopez On LAX People Mover, Metro ESFV Rail Delays
  • Long Beach Protestors Rally Against ICE (KCAL)
  • Lawsuit Alleges 271 L.A. Sheriff Dept. Gang Members (Public Press)
  • SM Airport Site Design For Great Park (SaMo Next, Urbanize)
  • Long Beach Expanding Bike-Share (LB Post)
  • Street Safety, CicLAvia Go To Pasadena Commission (Pasadena Now)
  • Carnage: Sherman Oaks Driver Crashes Into Home (KTLA)
    • South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested, Killed Pedestrian (KCAL)
    • Parents Charged In Garden Grove Teen Fatal Solo E-Moto Crash (Daily News, KTLA, NBC4)
  • Climate Disruption: Waves Destroying LB Peninsula, Getting Worse (LAT)
    • Will Cost $4M To Repair Laguna Coast Crack (LAT, KTLA)

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