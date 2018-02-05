Today’s Headlines

  • James

    The nighttime closure of the Santa River trail to cyclists really ought to be a story, but I don’t believe any report on the SA river issues- not even on bicycle oriented websites – has pointed out how much of a blow this is to commuters, long distance cyclists or anyone who uses the river bed. There are no decent alternatives within miles on either side of the rider and the river trail is a vital connector for those of us who have to change routers because no bike lanes make it across the river. Wherever there is a bike lane it ends at the river and if there is a alternative it is on a parallel street at least one half mile away. The river trail is the only decent way of accessing the train station in anaheim.
    Half of all my trips involved the river and about half of those after the new “operating hours.” In my case commuting and travelling between FV and LA or SD using the train and bicycle has been outlawed as I never seem to use the trail at night before the new 6pm closure time.