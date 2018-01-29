This Week in Livable Streets
Karaoke to support BikeBike 2018, Ballona Creek green streets, Pasadena safe streets, Eagle Rock Boulevard, and SGV CicLAvia all this week.
- Monday 1/29 – The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition is encouraging cyclists to attend a meeting at 7 p.m. tonight to speak in favor of safer, more sustainable streets as the city considers options for spending windfall funding from the cancellation of the North 710 Tunnel project. The meeting takes place at Pasadena City Hall at 100 N. Garfield Avenue. See Facebook event for details, including how to email decision-makers if you cannot attend.
- Tuesday 1/30 – L.A. City Councilmember José Huizar, the L.A. City Bureau of Street Services, and The Eagle Rock Association (TERA) host a kick-off community meeting for the Rock the Boulevard initiative to improve public spaces along Eagle Rock Boulevard. The meeting will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Eagle Rock Center for the Arts at 2225 Colorado Boulevard. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 1/31 – The city of Claremont is hosting a community meeting regarding the upcoming Heart of the Foothills CicLAvia taking place on April 22 from Claremont to San Dimas. The meeting will take place from 6-9 p.m. at the Alexander Hughes Community Center at 1700 Danbury Road. Details at Facebook event.
- Thursday 2/1 – L.A. City Councilmember Mike Bonin, Baldwin Hills Conservancy, Baldwin Hills Regional Conservation Authority, and L.A. Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority host a grand opening celebration for the Milton Green Street mini-park project along Ballona Creek. The celebration takes place from noon to 2:30 p.m. at 12500 Milton Street, along the Ballona Creek bike path just west of Centinela Avenue. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 2/3 – The Relámpago Wheelery hosts its monthly Karaoke Bike Party starting at 7 p.m. at 140 Bimini Place in Koreatown. The suggested $5 donation will raise funds for BikeBike/BiciBici2018 — an international bicycle cooperative/DIY/collective conference coming to L.A. over the September 30th, 2018, weekend. For details see Facebook post.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.