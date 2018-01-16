This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board committees, Monterey Park complete streets, Long Beach buses, Denny Zane, and an El Sereno family bike tour all this week.
- Starting Tuesday 1/16 continuing through Saturday 1/27 – Long Beach Transit is hosting a series of meetings on its Systemwide Transit Analysis and Reassessment (STAR) Initiative that will re-organize bus service. Meeting details at Metro’s The Source.
- Wednesday-Thursday 1/17-18 – Metro board committees will meet to consider items in advance of next week’s full board meeting. On the agendas are an agreement with ELACC and Abode Communities for joint developments at Mariachi Plaza and Cesar Chavez/Fickett as well as Metro’s progressive station parking plan. Both of those are on the agenda for tomorrow’s 2 p.m. Planning and Programming Committee. Additional details on all seven of this week’s committee meetings are at Metro’s meeting website.
- Wednesday 1/17 – The Monterey Park City Council will vote on a proposed agreement with Metro to fund the Monterey Pass Road Complete Streets project. BikeSGV is encouraging supporters to attend the meeting to testify in favor of the project, which includes protected bike lanes. The city council meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at 320 W. Newmark Avenue in Monterey Park. Supporters who cannot make the meeting are encouraged to send an email. Details at BikeSGV.
- Sunday 1/21 – The League of Women Voters hosts a talk by Denny Zane on the future of transportation in L.A. The talk takes place at the Mark Taper Auditorium at Downtown L.A.’s Central Library at 630 West 5th Street. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 1/21 – L.A. City Councilmember José Huizar and the Eastside Bike Club will host a free family bike ride around El Sereno. Gather at 3 p.m. at El Sereno Park at 4721 Klamath Street. Details at Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.