Metro’s Top Ten Stories Of 2017 (The Source)

Redlands Eases Parking Requirements (Daily Facts)

Carnage: Boyle Heights Hit-and-Run “Accident” Kills One (LAT, Daily News)

…Woman Killed In Leimert Park Hit-and-Run Crash, 49 2017 Hit-Run Kills (CBS)

…Lancaster Crash Puts 17-Year-Old In Critical Condition (Daily News)

Glendale Approves Next Phase Of River Bike/Walk Path (Glendale News-Press)

Regulators Warming To Housing Close To Freeways (LAT)

Cowardly Attitudes About Homeless Make It Harder To Help (LAT)

8 Measure HHH Homeless Housing Scheduled For 2018 (Urbanize)

