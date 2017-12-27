Today’s Headlines
- Metro’s Top Ten Stories Of 2017 (The Source)
- Redlands Eases Parking Requirements (Daily Facts)
- Carnage: Boyle Heights Hit-and-Run “Accident” Kills One (LAT, Daily News)
…Woman Killed In Leimert Park Hit-and-Run Crash, 49 2017 Hit-Run Kills (CBS)
…Lancaster Crash Puts 17-Year-Old In Critical Condition (Daily News)
- Glendale Approves Next Phase Of River Bike/Walk Path (Glendale News-Press)
- Regulators Warming To Housing Close To Freeways (LAT)
- Cowardly Attitudes About Homeless Make It Harder To Help (LAT)
- 8 Measure HHH Homeless Housing Scheduled For 2018 (Urbanize)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA