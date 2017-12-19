SGV Connect #12 – Best Transit Stories of the Year in the SGV

As the year begins to wind down, SGV Connect will broadcast twice this week to look back at some of the this year’s biggest San Gabriel Valley stories.

Today, we talk to Felicia Friesema with Foothill Transit and Albert Ho with the Gold Line Foothill Construction Authority.

For Foothill Transit, we discuss their recent fare and service changes as well as the march towards electrifying their bus fleet.

For the Construction Authority, we review the march to the groundbreaking of Phase II of the Gold Line Foothill Extension and review the timeline to bring Phase II online sometime in the not-so-distant future.

Later this week we’ll continue the conversation with Joe Linton, the editor of Streetsblog Los Angeles and Wes Reutimann with Bike SGV.

