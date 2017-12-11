Today’s Headlines
- Bonin Recall Hits A Roadblock (Yo Venice)
- Final CicLAvia Of 2017 Held On Wilshire (ABC7)
- New Townhomes Planned Near Downtown Azusa Gold Line Station (Urbanize)
- Weingart Plans High-Rise Homeless Housing On Skid Row (LAT)
- Mixed-Use Project Planned At North Pomona Metrolink Station (Urbanize)
- The American Housing Dream Still Affordable In Watts, Compton (LAT)
- Lower L.A. River Revitalization Draft Plan Released (Urbanize, LongBeachIze)
- Long Beach Approves 4-Story Mixed-Use TOD At PCH Blue Line Station (Urbanize)
- Zev Yaroslavsky Against Housing At Mid-City CBS Site (LAT)
