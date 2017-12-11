Today’s Headlines

Bonin Recall Hits A Roadblock (Yo Venice)

Final CicLAvia Of 2017 Held On Wilshire (ABC7)

New Townhomes Planned Near Downtown Azusa Gold Line Station (Urbanize)

Weingart Plans High-Rise Homeless Housing On Skid Row (LAT)

Mixed-Use Project Planned At North Pomona Metrolink Station (Urbanize)

The American Housing Dream Still Affordable In Watts, Compton (LAT)

Lower L.A. River Revitalization Draft Plan Released (Urbanize, LongBeachIze)

Long Beach Approves 4-Story Mixed-Use TOD At PCH Blue Line Station (Urbanize)

Zev Yaroslavsky Against Housing At Mid-City CBS Site (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA