New Bus Stop Furniture Coming to Culver City

Culver City is getting new bus stop furniture at 31 stops along Sepulveda Boulevard, Washington Boulevard, and at the Robertson Transit Hub at the Metro Expo Line Station.

Per the city’s announcement:

The new furniture, with its timeless design, blends in with the surrounding environment. We are looking forward to having more bus stops with the new furniture in the City and hope its new design will enhance the City’s built environment and public perception of bus stops.

Installation is underway this week, and expected to be complete in February 2018.