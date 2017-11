Today’s Headlines

Phil Washington: No Arts District Station, Unless Funding Appears (Downtown News)

So Cal Smog Getting Worse For Second Straight Year (LAT)

Mar Vista Louies Restaurant Closes, Haters Blames Road Diet (YouTube)

…Others Cite Changed Menu, Vermin Infestations (Reddit)

Koreatown Mixed-Use Complex Moving Forward, Near Wilshire/Vermont (Urbanize)

Talking Points For Tonight’s Purple Line TOD Plan Meeting (Abundant Housing)

CA High-Speed Rail To Finish Environmental Studies By 2020 (LAT)

CA OKs Rules For Testing Driverless Cars (LAT)

