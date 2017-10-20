Foothill Transit Fare and Service Changes Take Effect This Sunday October 22

Starting this Sunday, Foothill Transit is implementing revised fare structures and making service changes to several bus lines. Single trip bus fare will go from $1.25 to $1.50, though for riders paying with TAP cards, the fare remains $1.25.

Foothill is eliminating transfers, and instituting a new day pass that costs $5 for adults, or $2.50 for seniors. Monthly pass prices have lowered to $50 from $70.

Bus service will be significantly modified on lines 187, 188, 291, 292, 480, 493, 690, and 851. Lines 481, 494, and 855 will be canceled.

See the Foothill Transit website for full details on changes, including all prices, maps and schedules. Listen to an earlier SBLA podcast for an overview, or read earlier SBLA coverage of Foothill Transit’s community input meetings on the changes.

