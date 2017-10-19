Metro Committee OKs 2018 All-Door Boarding For Vermont, Wilshire Rapid Buses

For all-door boarding Metro will install TAP validators at rear doors. 2016 Silver Line photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
For all-door boarding Metro will install TAP validators at rear doors. 2016 Silver Line photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

Metro is gradually moving forward to expand all-door boarding on its buses. Earlier today, the Metro board Executive Management Committee approved a staff plan to expand all-door boarding to Metro’s two busiest bus lines: Line 720 Wilshire Blvd Rapid and Line 754 Vermont Avenue Rapid. All-door boarding improves the rider experience by shortening the dwell time while buses pick up passengers. It also saves the agency money.

All-door boarding is standard on every San Francisco MTA bus line. Boston’s MBTA recently committed to fully implement all-door boarding by 2020.

Metro implemented all-door boarding on the Silver Line BRT in 2016, after a small trial on Wilshire.

Lines 720 and 754 were selected as they have the highest ridership, high concentration of stops on the far side of the intersection, high wheelchair activity, and high percentage of cash customers. They also run with articulated buses, so there are more doors for riders to enter.

The project requires the purchase and installation of 450 Bus Mobile Validators to allow riders to TAP at all doors. This will cost $990,000 of an overall project capital budget of $1.13 million. Faster boarding is anticipated to allow the agency to run slightly fewer buses, thereby netting Metro a savings of more than $200,000 per year. Board chair and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti remarked that the program had a five-year return on investment.

If approved by the full board next week, Vermont’s Line 754 would have ADB implemented in June 2018. Wilshire’s Line 720 would follow by December 2018.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Metro Piloting Fast, Convenient All-Door Boarding on Wilshire Rapid Bus

By Joe Linton |
Metro is in its third week of an all-door boarding pilot at two stops on the 720 Wilshire Rapid Bus line. Riders can take advantage of all-door boarding mornings westbound at Wilshire/Vermont and afternoons eastbound at Wilshire/Westwood. Streetsblog checked out how it was working this morning, and it looks great! Here’s how Metro’s trial works: Signage […]

This Week’s Metro Committees: All-Door Boarding, Bike-Share, Parking, More

By Joe Linton |
This week’s big Metro announcement, expected Friday, will be the fall ballot measure expenditure plan. Some early Measure R2.1 outlines are already foreshadowed here and at the Los Angeles Times. That expenditure plan will be huge news, but there is other important Metro business going on at Metro board committee meetings this week. Dollar for dollar, this week’s committee business […]

Metro April News: Crenshaw Work Stoppage, All Door Boarding, and More

By Joe Linton |
Today was the April meeting of Metro’s board of directors. There was nothing earth-shatteringly controversial on the agenda, but below are a handful of updates. Crenshaw / LAX Construction Work Stoppage As mentioned on SBLA Twitter and explained in this headlined L.A. Times article, safety violations caused Metro to take the unprecedented step of stopping construction on […]

Failure of L.A. MTA Rapid Buses: Welcome to Rapid 704

By Alexander Friedman |
The City of Angels is noticeably transforming. Our once car-centric town is becoming less car-dependent. Public transit is having a comeback. Pedestrian and bicycle infrastructures are improving. New rail lines are being built, existing ones are being extended. Service on trains is increasing. Service on buses is also increasing. …Or is it? Actually, the Rapid […]