Today’s Headlines
- Metro Planning Grade Separation, Gates For Orange Line BRT (The Source, Urbanize)
- More On the End Of CA’s Outdated Jaywalking Law (Curbed)
- Bonin Announces Partial Undo For Playa Del Rey Road Diet (LAT, Biking in L.A.)
- Time To Focus On Purple Line First/Last Mile (L.A. Magazine)
- Councilmember Ryu Introduces Motions For Bike-Share And Car-Share (LAist)
- Artesia Votes To Stop Ped-Friendly Pioneer Blvd Project (Los Cerritos News)
- Santa Monica Installs New Bike Boxes (SMDP)
- LAT Opinion: Getting Affordable Housing Shouldn’t Be Like Winning Lottery
