Today’s Headlines

  • VOTE TODAY In NELA, East L.A., Silver Lake, Chinatown, Echo Pk (KPCC)
    …Guide To Candidates At Bike the Vote L.A.
  • Governor Brown Signs Law To End LAPD Ped Stings (Huizar Twitter)
  • Crowded Carpool Lanes Could Go To Three People Minimum (KPCC)
  • Boyle Heights Transitional Housing Project Defeated At PLUM (The Real Deal)
  • L.A. Median Rent Plateaued In September (Curbed)
    …Though Rent Averages Might Not Mean Much (Lisa Schweitzer)
    …”Perfect Storm” Of DTLA Housing Affordability Is Here (Downtown News)
  • Ulin Opinion: Will L.A. Urbanizers Practice What They Preach? (LAT)
  • Measure H Anti-Homelessness Sales Tax Starts Sunday (SGV Tribune)
  • Latest On Glendale Bike-Ped Bridge To Go To Vote In 2018 (Glendale News Press)
  • Elysian Valley Traffic Median Greened (Eastsider)
  • CiclaValley Recommends Biking From Ventura To Santa Barbara

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA