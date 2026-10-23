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Friday’s Headlines

D Line extension temporary closure, sidewalk repair, Azusa, Pico Rivera, Claremont, Pasadena, LAX, car-nage, and more
8:52 AM PDT on October 23, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
D Line subway - photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • L.A. City In Mediation Over Sidewalk Repair Settlement (LAist)
  • Metro Temporarily Closing D Line Extension For 10 Days Starting Today (The Source, KTLA, Beverly Press)
  • Metro Advances Plans For Future Pico Rivera Metrolink Station (Downey Patriot)
  • Azusa Accuses Metro Of Dumping A Line Riders, Leading To Crime (NBC4)
  • Progress On Extending A Line To Claremont (Claremont Courier)
  • “Blast Incidents” Reported On LAX People Mover (KABC)
  • Half Of Pasadena Traffic Deaths Are Pedestrians, City Weighs Improvements (Pasadena Now)
  • More on Inglewood Transit Connector (LAist, Urbanize)
  • More on New Metro Boardmembers Ayala and Richardson (The Source)
  • Design Board Opposes 88-Unit Affordable Housing Next To UCLA (Daily Bruin)
  • County Approves Funding For 59-Affordable PATH East L.A. Housing (Urbanize)
  • Report: Robo-Taxis Impacting Driver Earnings (LAist)
  • LAT On E-Bike/E-Moto Backlash
  • Culver City Hosts Discussion On Budget, Housing, Sidewalks, Shade (CC Crossroads)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In Freeway Crash In Covina (KABC, NBC4)
    • Person Killed In Freeway Crash In Glendale (GNP)
    • LAPD Seek Suspect In Fatal South L.A. Hit-and-Run (KTLA)
  • Metrolink To Suspend OC Line Through High Tide Area, Starting Monday (KTLA, NBC4, Daily News)

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