Friday’s Headlines
D Line extension temporary closure, sidewalk repair, Azusa, Pico Rivera, Claremont, Pasadena, LAX, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
8:52 AM PDT on October 23, 2026
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More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Eyes on the Street: New Bike Lanes on Lankershim and near Expo Park
New bike lanes open and in use on Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood, and on Broadway Place and 39th Street in South Los Angeles
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GoSGV Offers Five More Electric Cargo Bikes for Equity Members
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Thursday’s Headlines
Bus lane/stop enforcement, Vermont BRT, Inglewood Transit Connector, WeHo, Toronto barriers, car-nage, and more
October 22, 2026
Inglewood Transit Connector Breaks Ground
New parking, mobility hubs, streetscape, and shuttle buses expected to open in advance of the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics
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Wednesday’s Headlines
WeHo Fountain Ave., LAX, ICE, LASD, Long Beach, Pasadena, car-nage, and more
October 21, 2026