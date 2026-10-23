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Eyes on the Street: New Bike Lanes on Lankershim and near Expo Park

New bike lanes open and in use on Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood, and on Broadway Place and 39th Street in South Los Angeles
11:56 AM PDT on October 23, 2026
Eyes on the Street: New Bike Lanes on Lankershim and near Expo Park
New parking-protected bike lane on Lankershim Blvd in North Hollywood. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

LADOT projects are installing a handful of new bike lanes. Some work may be still underway, but new bike lanes are open and in use on Lankershim Boulevard, Broadway Place, and 39th Street.

Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood

The city recently opened two long blocks (about a quarter mile) of northbound protected bike lane on Lankershim Boulevard from Magnolia Boulevard to Chandler Boulevard (south). The project is immediately south of the Metro B and G Lines North Hollywood Station.

New parking-protected bike lane on Lankershim

This Lankershim lane had not been part of the city’s under construction Chandler Blvd. project in earlier iterations [Fall 2021 presentation], but now appears on the DOT’s project page.

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard project

LADOT is putting the finishing touches on the Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd Safety and Mobility Project in South Los Angeles, just east of Exposition Park.

New protected bike lanes on Broadway Place

In 2021 Metro funded this project, which then included installing bike lanes on Avalon Boulevard, Gage Avenue, and on more of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The city retooled the project to include fewer new bikeway miles on MLK, and dropped Avalon and Gage in favor of Broadway Place and 39th Street.

LADOT map of MLK Blvd. Safety and Mobility Project

The city upgraded existing bike lanes on MLK earlier this year. This week’s LADOT newsletter announced that new protected lanes had been added to 39th and Broadway Place.

Parking-protected bike lanes on Broadway Place

Streetsblog visited the project yesterday, and the new bikeways are mostly completed, but some additional work is still underway, mainly on 39th.

Preliminary lane markings on 39th Street
Cars parked in the partially-installed bike lanes on 39th
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Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

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bike lanes | LADOT | South LA | The Valley

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