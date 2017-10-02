Santa Monica Coast Open Streets Open Thread

Santa Monica's Coast open streets festival took place yesterday. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
Santa Monica's Coast open streets festival took place yesterday. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney. Click on the bar for more information.
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

The city of Santa Monica hosted its second iteration of “Coast” – the city’s open streets event. The free event featured music, booths, poetry, exercise stations, and much more. It drew thousands of attendees on foot, bike, and skates – including lots of families enjoying the car-free streets.

There is little to critique about all the great stuff at Coast, though, with only two miles SBLA will quote Oliver Twist in asking “more please?” How about doing this more often than annually? How about partnering with the city of L.A. to extend the event into Venice, perhaps including Abbot Kinney Boulevard?

Coast20172
Coast is one of the more pedestrian-friendly open streets events in southern California
xxx
All ages, all kinds of wheels (plus unwheeled feet) enjoyed Santa Monica’s Coast
xxx
Coast featured plenty of seating – both these metal tables and chairs, as well as picnic benches and tables – which allowed businesses to nicely spill out into the streets
Coast20175
Coast open streets on Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue

Readers – how was your experience at Coast yesterday?

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Open Thread: Coast, Santa Monica’s First Open Streets Event

By Jason Islas |
Santa Monica closed off two miles of streets to motor vehicles on Sunday for its first-ever open streets event, Coast. The route started at the newly-opened Downtown Santa Monica Expo line station. From there to the Pier was a designated pedestrian zone. The path continued north along Ocean Avenue to Wilshire and south along Main […]

Santa Monica’s First Open Streets Festival Set for June 5

By Jason Islas |
(There are six more open streets festivals coming up April through June 2016. See this earlier CicLAvia article for listings for Lawndale, Southeast Cities, Downey, and two San Gabriel Valley events!) Santa Monica is preparing for its first open streets event, during which a 1.7 mile route along Ocean Avenue, Main Street, and Colorado Avenue will […]

Santa Monica Film Festival:Bikes, Bikers and Bicycle Culture

By Damien Newton |
ESCAPE THE GRIND AND ENRICH YOUR MIND AT THE SANTA MONICA FESTIVAL Celebrate The Festival’s 20th Anniversary Saturday May 7th Bikes and the Santa Monica Festival This year’s festival has a special emphasis on bikes, bikers and bicycle culture in the city by the bay: BIKE ZONE Ride your bike to the Santa Monica Festival!  […]

Santa Monica’s First Kidical Mass A Success

By Gary Kavanagh |
Santa Monica’s first Kidical Mass (with support from Safe Routes to School grant funding) successfully drew in quite a a crowd of young kids, toddlers in seats or trailers, and their parents, for a distinctly different vibe than the typical social rides. I absolutely adore efforts like this because they renew my faith that perhaps […]