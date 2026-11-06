Friday’s Headlines
A sobering arrest sends shockwaves across the city
10:27 AM PST on November 6, 2026
Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.
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