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Friday’s Headlines

ICE terror, Pasadena, MacArthur Park, LAX People Mover, D Line construction, car-nage, and more
10:57 AM PDT on October 30, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Century City Metro D Line Station under construction in July. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • ICE Detains Multiple People On Westside, In Inglewood (MV Voice, L.A. Local)
  • Attendees Angry Over Pasadena Street Safety Project Delays (Pasadena Now)
  • LAPD Continues To Cite Legal Street Vendors At MacArthur Park (Public Press)
  • Torched Explains the LAX People Mover
    • LAX People Mover Delays Become Election Issue (NBC4)
  • Subway Street Reconstruction Means Century City Weekend Closures (CCWW News)
  • More On Yaroslavsky Motion For Community Crosswalk Painting (NBC4)
  • Carnage: Glendale Driver Injured Crashing Off Bridge Onto Freeway Below (KABC)
    • Double Murder Charge For Driver Who Killed Two Montclair Cyclists (Biking in L.A.)
  • San Diego Drivers Frustrated That Waymo Hogs E-Car Charging (LAT)

Beware: Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for pedestrians. Please be careful!

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Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

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