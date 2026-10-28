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Sepulveda rail, Metrolink, Airbnb, LAX, Santa Monica, Downey, car-nage, and more
10:06 AM PDT on October 28, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Sepulveda Transit automated heavy rail rendering - via Metro
  • Nick Andert Video Update On Sepulveda Transit Delays, Complications (YouTube)
  • Metrolink Holds Off On Cuts, Decision Expected Nov. 13 (SC Signal)
  • How Airbnb Is Influencing L.A. Elections (Torched)
  • More On LAX People Mover Testing Explosion (KABC)
    • Bass: People Mover Will Be Up and Running By January (KNX)
  • Metro Will Be Fare-Free On Election Day (Eastsider)
  • Metro Approves Funding for North County, South Bay Projects (The Source)
  • Santa Monica Closing Popular Halloween Streets To Cars (SM Next)
  • The Future is L.A. Myth-Busts L.A. Water Scarcity
  • Downey Civic Center Plans $1.8M Parking Revamp (Patriot)
  • SAFE To Host Santa Clarita Finish the Run/Ride This Sunday (SC Signal)
  • Carnage: CHP Seeks Hit-and-Run Driver In Fatal Newhall Crash (SC Signal)
    • Ventura Driver Sentenced 27 Years To Life, For Intentionally Crashing Into Cyclists (Biking in L.A., KTLA)

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